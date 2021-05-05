Peloton Recalls Treadmills After Reports of Injuries and One Death

Peloton is recalling its Tread+ and Tread treadmill machines over safety concerns after federal regulators announced it received reports of children and a pet being pulled, pinned and entrapped under the rear roller of the treadmill.

Last month, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned people with kids and pets to stop using the Peloton treadmills, saying in a news release that it knows of 39 “incidents” with the treadmill, involving “multiple” or “dozens” of children, but it did not specify a number of children. It said the majority of the incidents resulted in injuries, including the one death.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The commission posted a video on its YouTube page of a child being pulled under the treadmill.

Of the 39 incidents, 23 involved children, according to New York-based Peloton Interactive Inc.; 15 included objects like medicine balls, and one included a pet, it said. In at least one episode, a child was pulled under the treadmill while a parent was running on it, suggesting it can be dangerous to children even while a parent is present.

Peloton responded in a news release that the warning from the safety commission was “inaccurate and misleading.” It said there's no reason to stop using the treadmill as long as children and pets are kept away from it at all times, it is turned off when not in use, and a safety key is removed.

But in a reversal Wednesday, CEO John Foley apologized for not cooperating with the CPSC sooner, saying the company "made a mistake in our initial response."

"The decision to recall both products was the right thing to do for Peloton’s Members and their families," Foley said in a new release. "I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+. We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize. Today’s announcement reflects our recognition that, by working closely with the CPSC, we can increase safety awareness for our Members. We believe strongly in the future of at-home connected fitness and are committed to work with the CPSC to set new industry safety standards for treadmills. We have a desire and a responsibility to be an industry leader in product safety.”

Peloton said customers who have the recalled products should immediately stop using them and contact Peloton for a full refund, or "other qualified remedy." The company has also stopped selling and distributing the Tread+ machines while it "continues to work on additional hardware modifications," the CPSC said.

Peloton is best known for its stationary bikes, but it introduced the treadmill about three years ago. It costs more than $4,000.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.