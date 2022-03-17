Airborne Recalls 3.7 Million Bottles of Gummies Over ‘Injury Hazard'

Reckitt is voluntarily recalling about 3.74 million bottles of Airborne gummies because pressure build-up in unopened containers may pose an "injury hazard," according to a recall notice posted on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.

Airborne's parent company said when the immune supplement bottles are opened for the first time, pressure build-up in the container can cause the cap and underlying seal to pop off with force, posing an injury hazard.

Reckitt said it has received 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the bottles, including 18 reports of minor injuries and one report of an eye injury that needed medical attention.

The recall involves 63- and 75-count bottles in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors. The products were sold at Target, Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Sam’s Club, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Costco, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and www.schiffvitamins.com between May 2020 to February 2022.

A full list of products affected by this recall is located on the CPSC’s website. Check the UPC numbers, lot codes and expiration dates on the bottom of the bottle.

Reckitt noted in its recall notice that bottles that have already been opened are not subject to this recall as they are no longer present any injury hazard.

“The Gummy product inside the bottle is unaffected by the pressure build up and remains safe to consume as directed on the label,” the company said.

The company asked consumers with unopened bottles to not open them and contact Reckitt to return the recalled product and receive a full refund. Customers can call Reckitt’s recall hotline at 1-888-266-8003, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. ET and 5 p.m. ET for more information, or contact the company online at www.schiffvitamins.com/pages/airborne-recall.