Peloton Recalls Over 2 Million Bikes Due to Seat Hazard: ‘Immediately Stop Using'

Peloton is recalling 2.2 million exercise bikes due to a risk of the seat post breaking, and owners are being told to "immediately stop using" the bikes until they can be repaired.

The recall affects Peloton model PL01, sold from Jan. 2018 through this month.

"Peloton has received 35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use, including 13 reports of injuries including a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises due to falling from the bike," the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a recall notice.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes and contact Peloton for a free repair. Peloton is offering consumers a free seat post that can be self-installed," the CPSC added.

Consumers can contact Peloton toll-free at 866-679-9129 from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET seven days a week, or get more information on Peloton's website.

The recall affects only the original Peloton Bike sold in the United States, the company said, and not international models nor its more recent Bike+ model.