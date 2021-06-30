pennsylvania budget

Gov. Wolf Signs Budget Package, Celebrates Public School Funding

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is touting $300 million extra for school district operations and instruction, including setting aside $100 million of that for the poorest districts

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed a roughly $40 billion budget package that passed last week, as he touted the importance of new funding for public schools.

The hundreds of pages of budget legislation emerged publicly from closed-door negotiations on Friday and won approval within hours in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The package holds the line on taxes, and puts billions of dollars in federal coronavirus aid into reserve for the coming years.

Politics

Pennsylvania 2 hours ago

Wolf Vetoes GOP Bill With Voter ID, Other Elections Changes

roger taney 4 hours ago

House Approves Bill to Remove Taney Bust From Capitol Hill

Smaller amounts in federal aid went to help nursing homes, speed up highway construction projects and expand public school learning programs for children whose educations were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wolf, a Democrat, is touting $300 million extra for school district operations and instruction, including the unique idea of setting aside $100 million of that strictly for school districts historically disadvantaged by how Pennsylvania distributes aid to schools. More than half the money will go to Philadelphia, Allentown and Reading, combined.

Wolf called it a “life-changing investment for students," although he acknowledged that much more needs to be done for public schools.

In exchange, Republicans won Wolf's agreement to repeal a regulation to expand the ranks of lower-wage salaried workers who must receive time-and-a-half pay for any time they work over 40 hours in a week. The regulation was to take effect in October.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

pennsylvania budgetPennsylvaniaTom Wolf
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Wawa Welcome America U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers NBC Sports Philadelphia Flyers Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us