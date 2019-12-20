State of the Union

Pelosi, Trump Agree to State of the Union Address on Feb. 4

State of Union
AP

President Donald Trump has been invited to deliver the State of the Union to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 4.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to the president on Friday, two days after the Democratic-led House voted to impeach Trump.

“In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress,” Pelosi wrote.

Politics

Decision 2020 3 mins ago

Former Philly Mayor Nutter Joins Bloomberg Campaign

Trump Impeachment 21 hours ago

What’s Next in Impeachment?

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said later Friday that Trump accepted the date proposed by the speaker to deliver the address at the U.S. Capitol, NBC News reported.

The House approved two articles of impeachment against Trump on Wednesday. A date for the Senate impeachment trial has not yet been set.

Copyright Associated Press/NBC

This article tagged under:

State of the UnionDonald TrumpCongressNancy Pelosi
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us