Battleground Politics

Pa. AG Dave Sunday talks opioid epidemic, Krasner, Trump, recreational pot

Pennsylvania's new attorney general Dave Sunday spoke with NBC10's Lauren Mayk about Larry Krasner, the Trump administration and more.

By Lauren Mayk and David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Republican Dave Sunday became Pennsylvania’s attorney general on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. Days before he was sworn in, Sunday spoke with NBC10’s Lauren Mayk about several topics, including the opioid epidemic, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, the Trump administration, recreational marijuana, abortion laws and more.

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode.

00:26 – What Pennsylvanians will notice about AG Dave Sunday

1:23 – Opioid epidemic in Kensington

3:31 – Relationship with Philly DA Larry Krasner

6:33 – SEPTA’s special prosecutor

9:13 – The Trump administration and immigration

12:58 – Listening to everyone

13:34 – Recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania

16:57 – Abortion laws in Pennsylvania

18:10 – Mental health in Pennsylvania

You can subscribe to Battleground Politics on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever else you get your favorite podcasts. You can also watch or listen to every episode right here on NBC10.com, the NBC10 YouTube channel, and in rotation on our streaming channels.

Subscribe to Battleground Politics anywhere you get your podcasts: Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | RSS | Watch on YouTube

