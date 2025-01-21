Republican Dave Sunday became Pennsylvania’s attorney general on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. Days before he was sworn in, Sunday spoke with NBC10’s Lauren Mayk about several topics, including the opioid epidemic, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, the Trump administration, recreational marijuana, abortion laws and more.

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode.

00:26 – What Pennsylvanians will notice about AG Dave Sunday

1:23 – Opioid epidemic in Kensington

3:31 – Relationship with Philly DA Larry Krasner

6:33 – SEPTA’s special prosecutor

9:13 – The Trump administration and immigration

12:58 – Listening to everyone

13:34 – Recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania

16:57 – Abortion laws in Pennsylvania

18:10 – Mental health in Pennsylvania

