NBC10’s Lauren Mayk was in Washington on Jan. 3, 2025, as the 119th Congress was sworn in and took office. She spoke with two new senators and three new representatives from our region about their new jobs, the new Trump administration and what they hope to accomplish in Congress.

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

Interview with U.S. Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-Pennsylvania)

Rep. Mackenzie represents Pennsylvania’s 7th congressional district which includes Carbon, Lehigh and Northampton counties and parts of Monroe County.

00:43 – Initial uncertainty over speaker of the House

1:19 – How things will go with a slim GOP majority

2:15 – Balancing working with GOP, Trump and representing a “purple” district

3:39 – What Congress could do to help prevent another tragedy like the New Orleans attack

Interview with U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Delaware)

Rep. McBride made history as the first openly transgender member of Congress.

5:45 – First day on the job

6:33 – Lowering costs for families

7:52 – Making history as the first openly transgender member of Congress

8:44 – Handling legislation related to the transgender community

10:14 – Improvements in having difficult conversations

11:05 – Legislation she plans to introduce

Interview with Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Delaware)

Sen. Rochester is the first woman and first African American to represent Delaware in both chambers of Congress.

11:45 – How it feels to be a U.S. senator

12:38 – Legacy of the Biden-Harris administration

14:50 – Opportunities amid Trump administration, GOP-controlled Congress

16:23 – The meaning and family history of her scarf

Interview with Sen. Andy Kim (D-New Jersey)

Sen. Kim is the first Asian American senator from New Jersey.

17:58 – Excitement over serving New Jersey

18:24 – How it feels being a senator rather than a congressman

19:17 – The environment of the Senate

20:22 – Working with the Trump administration

21:37 – H-1B visas

22:58 – Deadly New Orleans attack and preventing future tragedies

25:00 – Reflecting on the Jan. 6 attack

Interview with U.S. Rep. Herb Conaway (D-New Jersey)

Rep. Conaway represents New Jersey’s 3rd congressional district which includes parts of Burlington, Mercer and Monmouth counties.

26:58 – Representing New Jersey

27:25 – Working as a Democrat in a GOP-controlled Congress

29:42 –Rep. Conaway’s background in the medical field

30:15 – Thoughts on President-elect Trump’s health care team

31:42 – Working with the Trump administration

