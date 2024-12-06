Battleground Politics

NJ Senator-elect Andy Kim talks Trump, Biden and finding common ground

New Jersey Senator-elect Andy Kim speaks with NBC10's Lauren Mayk in the latest episode of Battleground Politics

By Lauren Mayk and David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

New Jersey Senator-elect Andy Kim was elected to fill the Senate seat formerly held by Bob Menendez who resigned after being convicted on federal corruption charges earlier in the year. Kim will fill the remainder of Mendendez’s term and then start his own six-year term in January.

In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, Senator-elect Kim speaks with Lauren Mayk about taking the new office as a Democrat with his party about to lose control of the Senate. He also spoke about what he’ll work on in the Senate, the Trump administration, the impact of President Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter Biden, South Korea and more.

Battleground Politics with Lauren Mayk

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

1:00 – Making the transition from congressman to senator

1:48 – Challenges after Democrats lost control of the Senate

2:38 – Finding common ground between Democrats and Republicans

3:43 – President-elect Trump’s nominees

4:51 – Thoughts on Senator Rubio

5:45 – Martial law declaration in South Korea

7:14 – Relationship between the U.S. and South Korea

8:35 – Preparing for the Senate

9:17 – What went wrong for Democrats in the presidential election

11:03 – President Biden’s pardoning of his son Hunter Biden

