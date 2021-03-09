New Jersey Supreme Court

Justice LaVecchia, Longest Serving Woman on NJ Supreme Court, to Retire

  • New Jersey Supreme Court Justice Jaynee LaVecchia plans to retire this summer.
  • She is the longest-serving female justice in the history of the Garden State.
  • LaVecchia has been seen as an independent on the court, often providing the swing vote to decisions. 

Gov. Phil Murphy is getting an opportunity to nominate another justice to the New Jersey Supreme Court.

Justice Jaynee LaVecchia on Monday announced she will retire at the end of August. She is the longest-serving female justice in state history.

The 66-year-old was sworn in in February 2000 after she was nominated by former Republican Gov. Christie Whitman. LaVecchia has been seen as an independent on the court, often providing the swing vote to decisions.

In a statement, the justice said she would “assess what new professional opportunities may lie ahead,” but she wanted flexibility to “enjoy more time with my family.”

Murphy praised LaVecchia for her “independence and integrity.”

Murphy, a Democrat, nominated the first Black woman to serve on the court in June. Fabiana Pierre-Louis replaced Justice Walter Timpone, who was approaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

The seven-member court has three Republicans and three Democrats.

