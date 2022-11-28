Milton Street, Former Pa. State Senator and Philly Mayoral Candidate, Dies

T. Milton Street Sr., the former Philadelphia politician who served in Pennsylvania's state Senate and was brother to former Mayor John Street, died Monday. He was 81.

Street's nephew, current Democratic Pennsylvania State Sen. Sharif Street, announced the death on behalf of the Street family:

"It is with sadness that we announce the passing of former Senator T. Milton Street Sr., activist, legislator, and politician," the family said.

Street had his share of controversy. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison in 2008 for dodging taxes, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

However, that didn't stop him from running for mayor of Philadelphia several times this century, including in 2011 and 2015.

He had earlier served on the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives from 1979 to 1980 and then served in the State Senate from 1981 to 1984. Initially elected as a Democrat, Street switched political parties to be a Republican before he began his Senate term -- a move that gave the GOP control of the House, reported the Philadelphia Tribune.

He also made unsuccessful runs for U.S. Congress, the Pennsylvania House and Philadelphia City Council.

Along the way he left a mark on Philadelphia politics.

"Former Senator Street, first, as a community activist, then as a state legislator fought to make Philadelphia a better place," his family wrote. "Motivated by unfair policies that created barriers for the poor in their pursuit of the American dream he worked to make a government that served the people in a more equitable and fair way. He fought to break down barriers and visualized ways government could work for everyday folks by enacting change through policy regardless of political affiliation.

"As a legislator his public policies were decades before their time. He advocated for socio-economic causes including gaming, funding seniors through the lottery, and the legalization of cannabis as a method of providing public education. He remained a steadfast fighter for the poor and dreamed of ending the violence which plagues our city."

Democratic Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke, remembered the impressive nature of Street: "Milton Street spoke truth to power – forcefully – and he was never afraid to confront an injustice, whenever and wherever he found it," Clarke said in a statement. "I learned a lot from him. I’m sorry for his passing, and I’ll keep his family close in my prayers."

No funeral arrangements were initially announced.

