Mayor Cherelle Parker recruits DC officials for Philly  

In the final weeks of the Biden-Harris administration, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker visited Washington, D.C. to make a sales pitch. With Philadelphia looking to fill more than 100 positions including in law, housing and other departments, Parker aimed to tap into the pool of professionals in DC who are looking for new positions. She spoke with NBC10’s Lauren Mayk about her plan – as well as the incoming Trump administration and whether or not Philly is a sanctuary city - in the latest episode of Battleground Politics.

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode: *Note: this interview was conducted before the inauguration of Donald Trump*

00:30 – Why Mayor Parker made the trip to DC in person

1:46 – Parker’s recruitment plan

2:19 – Recruiting Biden officials after Trump won Pennsylvania

3:16 – New ideas for Philly

4:34 – How Philly is preparing for the Trump administration

6:05 – Meeting with Trump and his team

7:35 – Philadelphia and Trump’s immigration plan

9:28 – Is Philadelphia still a sanctuary city?

11:07 – Recruiting the Biden library for Philly

