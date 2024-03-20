Battleground Politics

Lawmakers, professor weigh in on what Congress can get done this year

What can Congress actually get done this year? NBC10's Lauren Mayk gets answers from local lawmakers and a local political science professor in the latest episode of Battleground Politics

NBC Universal, Inc.

NBC10’s Lauren Mayk visited Washington, DC, for President Biden’s State of the Union address. For the latest episode of her Battleground Politics podcast, Lauren asked local members of Congress one simple question: what can they actually get done this year? Lauren spoke with Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pennsylvania), Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-New Jersey), Senator Tom Carper (D-Delaware), Senator Chris Coons (D-Delaware) and Michael Hagen, an associate professor of political science at Temple University. 

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode: 

Interview with Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon 

1:52 - The role of bipartisanship in getting things done 

2:25 – The accomplishments of the legislative body 

2:29 – Keeping the government open, kicking out George Santos 

Interview with Congressman Jeff Van Drew 

3:01 – What can get done this year? 

3:38 – The border, HR2 and the legislative session 

Interview with Senator Tom Carper 

5:04 – Senator Bill Cassidy, Program of All-Inclusive Care

6:07 – Carper on Trump’s influence 

Interview with Senator Chris Coons 

6:41 – What can get done this year? 

Interview with Michael Hagen 

8:05 – Election anxiety and congressional campaigns 

9:28 – Control of both chambers of Congress up for grabs and Trump’s influence 

12:31 – Impact of the State of the Union 

14:57 – The State of the Union and the presidential campaign 

15:18 – “Blaming the other side for inaction is a tried-and-true strategy.” 

