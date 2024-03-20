NBC10’s Lauren Mayk visited Washington, DC, for President Biden’s State of the Union address. For the latest episode of her Battleground Politics podcast, Lauren asked local members of Congress one simple question: what can they actually get done this year? Lauren spoke with Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pennsylvania), Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-New Jersey), Senator Tom Carper (D-Delaware), Senator Chris Coons (D-Delaware) and Michael Hagen, an associate professor of political science at Temple University.

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

Interview with Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon

1:52 - The role of bipartisanship in getting things done

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

2:25 – The accomplishments of the legislative body

2:29 – Keeping the government open, kicking out George Santos

Interview with Congressman Jeff Van Drew

3:01 – What can get done this year?

3:38 – The border, HR2 and the legislative session

Interview with Senator Tom Carper

5:04 – Senator Bill Cassidy, Program of All-Inclusive Care

6:07 – Carper on Trump’s influence

Interview with Senator Chris Coons

6:41 – What can get done this year?

Interview with Michael Hagen

8:05 – Election anxiety and congressional campaigns

9:28 – Control of both chambers of Congress up for grabs and Trump’s influence

12:31 – Impact of the State of the Union

14:57 – The State of the Union and the presidential campaign

15:18 – “Blaming the other side for inaction is a tried-and-true strategy.”

You can subscribe to Battleground Politics on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever else you get your favorite podcasts. You can also watch or listen to every episode right here on NBC10.com, the NBC10 YouTube channel, and in rotation on our streaming channels.

Subscribe to Battleground Politics anywhere you get your podcasts: Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | Google Play (soon) | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube