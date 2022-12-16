Philadelphia City Council has found what it thinks could be a solution to limiting catalytic converter thefts.

Council unanimously passed the Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Bill Thursday to crack down on catalytic converter and other auto parts thefts.

The new law takes effect immediately and will require documentation and other proof of the auto part’s original owner, such as thumbprints and vehicle titles when selling the parts. The new law also prohibits the sale of partial catalytic converters and imposes a $2,000 fine or up to 90 days in jail for those found guilty of stealing, buying or selling stolen converters or other metal auto parts.

In a news release, Democratic Councilmember Cindy Bass -- who introduced the bill -- said "too many people were being victimized. "These thefts prevented them from going about their daily lives, taking children to school, going to doctor appointments, work — you name it — because their vehicles were undriveable.

"And then they had the added burden of shelling out thousands of dollars to replace their stolen converters, while the thieves and scrapyards were making a killing. Something had to be done.”

The Philadelphia Police Department recorded more than 3,400 catalytic converter thefts last year alone.