Judge in Roger Stone Case Says Sentencing Hearing Will Move Forward However, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson indicated she will defer the execution of the sentence until the court rules on a request for a new trial.

The judge presiding over the case of President Donald Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone said his sentencing hearing will move forward as planned on Thursday, but indicated she will defer the execution of the sentence until the court rules on the defense's request for a new trial.

Stone's defense team had argued that U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson should rule first on the new trial request before issuing a sentence.

Jackson told attorneys for both sides in a conference call Tuesday that ruling on a new trial may require another hearing and further delay Stone's sentencing.

"We've already put the sentencing off once," Judge Jackson said, adding that it makes sense to proceed "since there is no harm that would flow to the defendant."

Jackson also noted that there is now law that requires judges to rule on new trial motions before issuing a sentence.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump tweeted that Stone's recent conviction for witness tampering and lying to Congress “should be thrown out.”

The barrage of Tuesday morning tweets comes days after Trump earned apublic rebukefrom his own attorney general, William Barr, who had said the president's tweets were “making it impossible” for Barr to do his job.

Trump tweeted Fox News commentator Andrew Napolitano's comment that the jury appears to have been biased against Trump and calling out Judge Amy Berman Jackson by name, saying “almost any judge in the country” would throw out the conviction.

Trump added in a subsequent tweet. “Everything having to do with this fraudulent investigation is badly tainted and, in my opinion, should be thrown out.”

Roger Stone has been found guilty on counts of lying to Congress, witness tampering and others.

Stone was convicted in November of a seven-count indictment that accused him of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election. He is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Jackson on Thursday.

Prosecutors had recommended a tough sentence of between seven to nine years in federal prison. But Barr reversed that decision and recommended a less harsh punishment, prompting the entire prosecution team to resign from the case.

Barr later denied that Trump's Twitter denunciation of the sentencing recommendation had influenced his decision; in an interview with ABC News, Barr said he had not been asked by Trump to look into the case.