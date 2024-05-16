Gov. Shapiro rides SEPTA to highlight need for mass transit investment

Governor Josh Shapiro did something on Thursday that most politicians rarely do -- ride SEPTA -- as the governor will be in the Philadelphia suburbs to help highlight his recent push to increase state funding for mass transit.

On Thursday morning, Shapiro hopped onto SEPTA West Trenton Regional Rail line and rode from the Rydal Station in Jenkintown to the Langhorne Station in Penndel as a way to encourage state investment into, what his office called in a statement ahead of the ride, "clean, safe, and on-time public transit."

During the day, Shapiro discussed, not only how important SEPTA is for riders throughout the region, but also how important the service has been throughout his own life.

"It was special for me to have the chance to get on the line at the Rydal Station, a station I got on, nearly everyday when I used to work as a lawyer in Philadelphia," he said, noting it felt like a ride down memory lane.

SEPTA, he said, also helped him find a ride along lover's lane, as well.

"I love SEPTA and I actually credit SEPTA for helping me find the love of my life, who's now been my wife for twenty-seven years and Pennsylvania's first lady," he said, nodding to his wife, Lori. "We rode the rails together to school everyday and it was just awesome for me to think about that."

He said that, though he has a connection to SEPTA, the investment -- which, he pointed out has bipartisan support -- would be used to help mass transit services all throughout the state.

"I feel good about our opportunity to get mass transit in the final package," he said.

In his budget plan, Shapiro has called for a 1.75% -- or $282.8 million -- increase in state spending on public transit.

In joining Shapiro on Thursday, SEPTA's CEO Leslie Richards said that the funding would allow the mass transit provider to hire 40 new police officers, 100 new cleaners and enhance service along all modes of transportation that SEPTA provides everyday.

"This is an investment that is absolutely essential for SEPTA," she said.

She also noted that, if the state invests in mass transit, SEPTA will be able to provide additional trips midday, evening and weekend along all modes of transit.

"This is just the start of what will be an exciting future for our customers, our workforce and the communities we serve," she said. "And, it will ensure SEPTA is positioned to support or region now and in the future."

Shapiro's office has said that the proposed increase would invest nearly $1.5 billion into public transit statewide over five years.

SEPTA has sounded an alert that it is facing a financial cliff without new investment.

Since 2017, SEPTA has been relying on federal COVID relief funding in order to continue to services without raising fares.

However, those funds were exhausted in April.

