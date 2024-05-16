A South Jersey township is dealing with a shortage of volunteer firefighters by cutting back on the number of firehouses.

Three fire stations in Winslow Township, Camden County, are set to close.

Township officials cite "critically low Volunteer Firefighter staffing" for the reason behind the restructuring plan, announced Tuesday.

“As with many organizations today, the Winslow Township Fire Department finds itself in challenging times and must adjust in various ways to meet the needs of our large and ever-growing community,” Winslow Township Fire Fire Chief Marc Rigberg wrote in a letter posted to Facebook on May 14.

The department, made up of both paid career firefighters and volunteer firefighters, has a total of 35 active volunteers, with only 24 of those being “fully qualified structural firefighters.” Chief Rigberg said those current staffing numbers are too low to properly respond to the community’s needs.

“At many times we are spread too thin with staffing, and are unable to properly respond to calls for service with enough qualified Firefighters and in a timely fashion,” wrote Rigberg.

Officials hope consolidating the stations will improve response rates.

By the end of 2024, Station 25-6 in Albion, Station 25-4 in Tansboro and Station 25-9 in Elm will close. Volunteer Firefighters from those stations will join Station 25-3 on Cedar Brook Road.

Chief Rigberg said the Cedar Brook Road location will host specialized resources of the department like a Tower Ladder, Tender Engine, Rehabilitation/Breathing Air Unit and Brush Unit.

“It is desired that by forming one large station, our Volunteer Firefighters will have an easier and more effective ability to respond,” wrote Rigberg. “We hope that many will see the change as positive, and for the Volunteer Firefighters to continue their mission in serving the community with pride and purpose.”

Chief Rigberg said the plan should not be seen as a slight to the township’s current volunteer firefighters, calling them “amazing and dedicated.” He went on to ask the community for understanding and support.

“We understand that this will create concerns in the community,” wrote Rigberg. “These are unfortunate times and nearly all volunteer-based organizations are struggling in one aspect or another. We hope you understand this difficult decision and please continue to support YOUR Fire Department and YOUR Firefighters as they have and will continue to serve you well.”

Township Officials plan to host community meetings in the future to further explain the plan and its apparent benefits to the public.