The first lady is teaming up with a popular kids station to put the spotlight on civics.

Dr. Jill Biden -- an educator -- visited Philadelphia Friday -- which happens to be National Civics Day -- to meet with students and announce a partnership with Nickelodeon, iCivics and ATTN: to bring a civics show to television.

"I grew up just outside of Philly, in Willow Grove," Biden told the crowd.

"And my school taught us about all the amazing and important history that happened right here in our city. On field trips, my school would take us to the Betsy Ross Museum and to Independence Hall just down the street, because as you probably know, Philadelphia is, in many ways, the birthplace of our democracy."

"Well Versed" is an "animated musical short-form series that aims to help teach kids about democracy and the U.S. Bill of Rights in fun and imaginative ways through original pop songs," according to a news release announcing Biden's visit.

"When we understand civics – how our government works and how to hold it accountable – we are able to help each other and make our country the best it can be, Biden said in her remarks at the Independence Visitor Center late Friday morning.

Former first lady Laura Bush delivered pre-recorded video remarks during the event.