A former Pennsylvania Republican congressional candidate sparked a social media mystery as well as allegations that he was impersonating a Black man online following a viral tweet on Tuesday.

Dean Browning, a former Lehigh County Commissioner who lost in the 2020 primary election for a U.S. House of Representatives seat, wrote the tweet Tuesday in response to a twitter user who had criticized President Donald Trump.

“I’m a black gay guy and I can personally say that Obama did nothing for me,” Browning tweeted, according to screengrabs posted online and media reports. “My life only changed a little bit and it was for the worse. Everything is so much better under Trump though. I feel respected — which I never do when democrats are involved.”

Browning’s tweet caused confusion as well as accusations that Browning, who is white, was trying to impersonate a Black person online but forgot to log into a burner account.

Browning deleted his tweet and later tweeted a response. That response acknowledged the original tweet, but claimed Browning was quoting a message he received earlier in the week from a follower.

Regarding the tweet that is going viral from my account — I was quoting a message that I received earlier this week from a follower.



Sorry if context was not clear.



Trump received record minority votes & record LGBTQ votes.



Many people won’t say it vocally, but do in private. — Dean Browning (@DeanBrowningPA) November 10, 2020

Browning caused even further confusion in another follow-up tweet in which he claimed a man named “Dan Purdy” was responding to the controversy.

Here is a message from Dan Purdy, who has decided to responded to the controversy.



I wish the media would pay attention to the voter irregularities in the state of Pennsylvania as much as they have this Twitter story. https://t.co/8UUpC0Y8UH — Dean Browning (@DeanBrowningPA) November 10, 2020

The tweet he claimed was from “Dan Purdy” was from a suspended account, however. The Philadelphia Inquirer tracked the Purdy account to William Holte, a nephew of Philly soul legend Patti Labelle.

Holte, in a series of text messages reported by the Inquirer, said the suspension was due to his support for Trump and that this was the second Twitter account he has had suspended.

NBC10 reached out to Browning for a response. We have not yet heard back from him.