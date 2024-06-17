Field for NJ's 2025 governor's race expands, with radio host and teachers union president

What to Know A conservative New Jersey radio host and the head of the Garden State’s biggest teachers union have launched campaigns for next year’s gubernatorial election.

A conservative New Jersey radio host and the head of the state's biggest teachers union launched campaigns for next year's gubernatorial election.

Bill Spadea, who hosts a morning radio show for 101.5 FM, said in a video posted Monday that he's running for the Republican nomination next year. Spadea cast his candidacy as conservative, anti-abortion, pro-Second Amendment and strongly in favor of former President Donald Trump, this year's presumed Republican presidential nominee.

Sean Spiller, the president of the New Jersey Education Association and mayor of Montclair, announced his bid for the Democratic nomination, joining a crowded field. Spiller said in his launch video that he's running to help residents get “their fair share."

Spadea joins state Sen. Jon Bramnick, a moderate who's been critical of Trump, and former Assembly member Jack Ciattarelli in the GOP contest. Ciattarelli ran unsuccessfully in the prior two gubernatorial contests, but in 2021, he came within several points of defeating Murphy.

Spiller is set to face at least Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, and former Senate President Steve Sweeney, who declared their candidacies previously.

Townsquare Media, the parent company of 101.5 FM said in a news article posted on its site that Spadea can continue his morning show until he's a legally qualified candidate. Federal Communications Commission regulations aim to keep any candidate from getting an unfair benefit through access to airwaves.

The FCC defines “legally qualified candidates” as having announced their candidacy and as being qualified under state law for the ballot, according to a 2022 FCC fact sheet.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s second term ends in January 2026, and he’s barred from running again by term limits. New Jersey and Virginia have odd-year elections every four years following the presidential contests.