Decision 2020

Trump to Join Voters' Town Hall at Constitution Center in Philadelphia

Traffic shutdowns in the Old City neighborhood have begun ahead of the event scheduled for 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

President Donald Trump is taking part in a town hall-style event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Trump will arrive in the early evening ahead of the 9 p.m. forum, during which he will field questions from undecided voters both virtually and in-person, according to organizers.

The City of Philadelphia announced that streets around the building on the north side of Independence Mall in Old City were closed as of 1 p.m. Trump is expected to arrive at Philadelphia International Airport after departing the White House about 3:15 p.m.

Traffic on Interstate 95 from the airport south of the city to Center City is expected to be shut down while the president makes his way to the National Constitution Center during or shortly after rush hour.

Protesters began gathering about 2 p.m. outside the building.

The city said to follow the Office of Emergency Management's Twitter profile for updates on traffic and other issues.

SEPTA also announced that the 5th Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line is closed all day Tuesday.

Decision 2020

The latest news on the 2020 presidential election

Decision 2020 3 hours ago

Mail-in Ballot Signatures Shouldn't Disqualify Voters, Pa. Officials Say

delaware primary 4 hours ago

Del. Voters Head to Polls for Primary That Could Shape Future of Democratic Party

Check back for more details on the event and protests outside the Constitution Center throughout the day and into the evening.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020National Constitution Center
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us