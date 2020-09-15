Trump to Join Voters' Town Hall at Constitution Center in Philadelphia

President Donald Trump is taking part in a town hall-style event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Trump will arrive in the early evening ahead of the 9 p.m. forum, during which he will field questions from undecided voters both virtually and in-person, according to organizers.

The City of Philadelphia announced that streets around the building on the north side of Independence Mall in Old City were closed as of 1 p.m. Trump is expected to arrive at Philadelphia International Airport after departing the White House about 3:15 p.m.

Traffic on Interstate 95 from the airport south of the city to Center City is expected to be shut down while the president makes his way to the National Constitution Center during or shortly after rush hour.

Protesters began gathering about 2 p.m. outside the building.

⚠ Traffic Alert: Due to first amendment activity and the presidential visit, road closures will be in effect beginning at 1pm, from 4th to 9th streets and Vine to Market streets for vehicular traffic until further notice. — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) September 15, 2020

The city said to follow the Office of Emergency Management's Twitter profile for updates on traffic and other issues.

SEPTA also announced that the 5th Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line is closed all day Tuesday.

Check back for more details on the event and protests outside the Constitution Center throughout the day and into the evening.