Pennsylvania Court Gives Democrats Wins in Mail-In Ballot Case

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Thursday handed victories to the Democratic Party in an election-related lawsuit that sought favorable fixes to glitches and gray areas in the battleground state’s fledgling mail-in voting law.
The court, which has a 5-2 Democratic majority, granted the Democratic Party’s request to order an extension of Pennsylvania’s Election Day deadline to count mailed-in ballots for three days after Election Day.
It also authorized the use of satellite election offices and drop boxes — which Philadelphia and its heavily populated suburbs are planning to use help relieve the pressure from an avalanche of mailed-in ballots expected in the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Decision 2020
The latest news on the 2020 presidential election
As of Sept. 16, more than 600,000 voters in Philadelphia and the surrounding Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties have requested mail-in ballots for the elections.
The court's ruling comes as Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, and the Republican-controlled Legislature are at a stalemate over some of the issues, less than seven weeks before the election.