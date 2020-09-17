Decision 2020

Pennsylvania Court Gives Democrats Wins in Mail-In Ballot Case

The state's highest court issued rulings that are perceived to be advantageous to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election.

By Marc Levy and NBC10 Staff

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Thursday handed victories to the Democratic Party in an election-related lawsuit that sought favorable fixes to glitches and gray areas in the battleground state’s fledgling mail-in voting law.

The court, which has a 5-2 Democratic majority, granted the Democratic Party’s request to order an extension of Pennsylvania’s Election Day deadline to count mailed-in ballots for three days after Election Day.

It also authorized the use of satellite election offices and drop boxes — which Philadelphia and its heavily populated suburbs are planning to use help relieve the pressure from an avalanche of mailed-in ballots expected in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

As of Sept. 16, more than 600,000 voters in Philadelphia and the surrounding Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties have requested mail-in ballots for the elections.

The court's ruling comes as Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, and the Republican-controlled Legislature are at a stalemate over some of the issues, less than seven weeks before the election.

