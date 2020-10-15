Judge Has to Decide: Is It OK To Vote at the Philadelphia Union's Stadium?

A 3-day voter event at the Philadelphia Union's home stadium was temporarily postponed Thursday until a judge can rule on a legal challenge.

The Union had partnered with Delaware County to host a voter registration center in Subaru Park this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Much like the satellite elections offices in other Pennsylvania counties, residents were invited to register to vote, confirm their status, request and drop off mail-in ballots, and ask questions about voting.

The pop-up site would allow for registered voters to request a ballot at the stadium, complete it and submit all in the same trip, Delco officials had said. Unregistered voters would be allowed to register, and then request to receive a mail-in ballot later in the mail.

“The large open-air facility provides a safe venue to assist our residents with this election during the COVID-19 pandemic,” county Director of Elections Marianne Jackson said earlier this week.

But the local Republican Party went to court over the voting site. In a Facebook post, the Delco GOP said the voting site at Subaru Park was approved without allowing for public comment before making the decision. The party claims that was "a clear and flagrant violation of Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act" which requires transparency around public meetings.

Attorneys for the county and party were scheduled to appear before a judge this afternoon in the county courthouse.

Until then, the voting event is on hold.

Several sports teams offered their facilities to be used for voting earlier this year.

The Union, a Major League Soccer team, play their games in Chester. The city is home to a large base of Democratic voters, previous election results show.

Earlier this month, the Union became the first Philly sports team to play in front of fans during the coronavirus pandemic after Gov. Tom Wolf relaxed restrictions on crowds at events.