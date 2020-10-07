The Philadelphia Union will be the first professional Philly sports team to welcome fans back in the stands months after the coronavirus pandemic rocked the sports world.

The team announced Wednesday that “2,775 people, including fans, working staff and teams” can be inside Subaru Park in Chester, Delaware County, when the Union take on the Montreal Impact Sunday in MLS action. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

The announcement came a day after Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and the state health department laid out regulations for limited attendance in venues. The 2,775 fans meets a 15% capacity limit aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Everyone must wear a mask unless they are eating or drinking and will have their temperatures checked before entering the stadium, the Union said. Seating groups will be spread out throughout the stadium with at least 6 feet of distance between each group.

“The health and safety of our fans, players, coaches, and staff is our No. 1 priority,” Philadelphia Union President Tim McDermott said. “We have worked tirelessly to implement a set of strict guidelines and procedures that will ensure that fans can watch the team they love comfortably and safely.”

The team laid out the fan experience in its news release: “All previous touch points between staff and fans have been eliminated; fans will now arrive with a mobile ticket and parking pass, walk through security metal detectors, and only be able to purchase concessions via credit or debit card.”

Season ticket holders are being contacted for first dibs on tickets, the Union said. Any remaining tickets will then be offered to the general public.