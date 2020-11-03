Live Updates: 2 NH Towns Cast First Election Day Votes

Nearly 100 million Americans voted early. During a pandemic that has immeasurably changed daily life, Americans face many unknowns on Tuesday as tens of millions head to the polls in-person on the final day of voting. Follow our coverage for the latest Election Day developments:

Trump Takes Millsfield, Biden Sweeps Dixville Notch After NH Towns Cast First Election Day Votes

Two tiny New Hampshire communities that vote for president just after the stroke of midnight on Election Day have cast their ballots, with one of them marking 60 years since the tradition began.

The results in Dixville Notch, near the Canadian border, were a sweep for former Vice President Joe Biden who won the town's five votes. In Millsfield, 12 miles to the south, President Donald Trump won 16 votes to Biden's five.

Normally, there would be a big food spread and a lot of media crammed into a small space to watch the voting, Tom Tillotson, town moderator in Dixville Notch, said last week. But that's no longer possible because of the coronavirus pandemic. It's also hard to observe the 60th anniversary of the tradition, which started in November 1960.

“Sixty years — and unfortunately, we can't celebrate it," he said.

— Tuesday, Nov. 3, 6:44 a.m. ET

— Tuesday, Nov. 3, 6:44 a.m. ET

The 2020 Electoral Campaign Finale

In the final day of a campaign unlike any other, President Donald Trump charged across the nation Monday, delivering without evidence his incendiary allegation that the election is rigged, while Democratic challenger Joe Biden pushed into states once seen as safely Republican, looking to secure his path to the White House.

America stood at a crossroads. Never before in modern history have voters faced a choice between candidates offering such opposite visions as the nation confronts a once-in-a-century pandemic, the starkest economic contraction since the Great Depression and a citizenry divided on cultural and racial issues.

The two men also broke sharply Monday on the voting process itself while campaigning in the most fiercely contested battleground, Pennsylvania.

The president threatened legal action to stop counting beyond Election Day. If Pennsylvania ballot-counting takes several days, as is allowed, Trump charged that “cheating can happen like you have never seen. ”

Biden, in Pittsburgh, pushed a voting rights message to a mostly Black audience, declaring that Trump believes “only wealthy folks should vote" and describing COVID-19 as a “mass casualty event for Black Americans.”

Both campaigns insist they have a pathway to victory, though Biden’s options for winning the required 270 Electoral College votes are more plentiful. Trump is banking on a surge of enthusiasm from his most loyal supporters in addition to potential legal maneuvers.

— Tuesday, Nov. 3, 6:22 a.m. ET

Fact Check: Closing Arguments

After months of campaigning, Trump and Democratic Biden made their final pitches to voters at campaign rallies in key swing states and on TV airwaves.

After months of campaigning, Trump and Democratic Biden made their final pitches to voters at campaign rallies in key swing states and on TV airwaves.

— Tuesday, Nov. 3, 6:10 a.m. ET

— Tuesday, Nov. 3, 6:10 a.m. ET

On Election Eve, the United States Is Just Unbelievably Stressed Out

The White House has been fortified, the National Guard called out and gun sales are surging.

On the eve of a momentous election, a deeply divided nation is on the edge as it plunges deeper into a pandemic and unemployment rages while the country holds its breath in anticipation of what some fear could be a potential breakdown in law and order or democracy depending on what happens Tuesday.

Downtown Washington felt like a city preparing for a siege Monday as the normally bustling streets of the capital were turned into a plywood ghost town of boarded-up storefronts and windswept sidewalks.

"We do not advise parking or driving downtown," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a press conference last week.

— Tuesday, Nov. 3, 6 a.m. ET

— Tuesday, Nov. 3, 6 a.m. ET

Have you been overwhelmed with anxiety ahead of Election Day? You are not alone. People across the country are saying that the 2020 presidential election has been a significant source of stress in their lives. Experts have dubbed this "election stress disorder." NBCLX's Clark Fouraker shares what you can do to reduce the tension and make it through the week.