Joe Biden Speaks in Philly in Election Day Pitch to Pennsylvania Voters

Presidential candidate Joe Biden spoke to NBC10 in Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Editor’s Note: NBC10 reached out to the campaign for President Donald Trump to ask for a one-on-one interview to talk directly to Pennsylvania voters but he has not yet granted an interview.

Joe Biden, a native of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and longtime Delaware resident, is hoping to carry the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania.

In a final push to get voters to the polls on Election Day, the Democratic presidential candidate headed to his childhood home in Scranton before coming to Philadelphia where he is spoke live briefly with NBC10’s Lauren Mayk. He is expected to campaign in Philly before heading back to Delaware to await election results.

Both Biden and Republican President Donald Trump have put a huge emphasis on winning Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes that could be critical in claiming the presidential race. Trump has visited multiple parts of the state in recent days, including the Philadelphia suburbs. He is expected to watch election results from the White House Tuesday night.

Donald Trump supporters in Pennsylvania tell NBC10's Brandon Hudson why they're backing the president for re-election.

