Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris will take part in a bus tour of Pennsylvania, starting Oct. 15, NBC10 has learned.

The stops on the tour dubbed "Ballots for Biden" will include Philadelphia, Montgomery and Chester counties and Pittsburgh, according to the campaign. It will begin at an early voting office in Philadelphia with local city leaders and then head west, culminating with stops in the Pittsburgh area.

"Details about additional stops will be released in the coming days," the campaign said. "Pennsylvanians can follow the bus’s route and stay up to date on all of the stops by following @BacktoBluePA on Twitter and Instagram."

Pennsylvania is expected to be one of the most important states in the Nov. 3 presidential election. President Donald Trump and Biden, along with their running mates Harris and Vince President Mike Pence, have already made numerous trips to the Keystone State in efforts to energize voters.

Both the Trump and Biden campaigns have also sent family and friends to Pennsylvania in the last few months to appear on behalf of their campaigns.

Biden has made 13 trips to Pennsylvania since last year while Trump has made nine, according to NBC10's presidential tracker of each campaign's visits.