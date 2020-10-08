Presidential Race Tracker: See How Often and Where Biden & Trump Are in Pa.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have been making weekly stops in Pennsylvania for the last month, ramping up visits to the battleground state as the Nov. 3 election nears.

Both candidates see the state and its 18 electoral college votes as key to winning the presidency. In addition to Trump and Biden, their running mates, and even surrogates for each candidate, have made Pennsylvania a regular stop.

NBC10 has charted every visit by Biden, Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris and representatives for the candidates going back to 2019.

Explore the interactive below to see a running tally of visits, as well as where, when and why the candidates or their surrogates visited Pennsylvania. This will be updated daily.

Are we missing a visit? Email us at PhillyWebTeam@nbcuni.com.