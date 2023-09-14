Battleground Politics

Philly Dem Chair Bob Brady discusses 2024, shifting city politics on debut episode of Battleground Politics

NBC10's Lauren Mayk is the host of the new Philly-area politics podcast Battleground Politics. In Episode 1, she sits down with the chair of the Philadelphia Democratic Party, former Congressman Bob Brady.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

NBC10 is pleased to announce the debut of Battleground Politics, a new political podcast featuring reporter Lauren Mayk.

In the new show, Mayk will sit down with the biggest newsmakers in the Philadelphia area, exploring the dynamics and decisions happening in one of America's key political battlegrounds.

In Episode 1 of Battleground Politics with Lauren Mayk, she sits down with Philadelphia Democratic Party Chair and former U.S. Congressman Bob Brady to talk about the role Philly and Pennsylvania will play in the 2024 presidential race.

Brady and Mayk also discuss how the party plans to bring coalitions together across the city, support for former President Donald Trump in portions of the primarily Democratic city, and how the rise of third parties like the Working Families Party change the city's political dynamics.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Here's a full rundown of this episode:

1:30 - Biden and the Philly area

5:15 - Bringing Philly coalitions together 

Politics

Battleground Politics 2 hours ago

Philly Dem Party chair Bob Brady discusses 2024, shifting city politics

Philadelphia 23 hours ago

City officials push for gun law reform before Pa. Supreme Court

9:38 - Shapiro and Kendra Brooks 

10:57 - 3rd party candidate concerns? 

12:02 - Trump support in Philly

15:16 - Biden and energy sector unions

16:21 - Is Biden too old?

18:42 - When will Bob Brady retire? 

21:15 - Importance of the Philly suburbs

You can subscribe to Battleground Politics on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever else you get your favorite podcasts. You can also watch or listen to every episode right here on NBC10.com, the NBC10 YouTube channel, and in rotation on our streaming channels.

Subscribe to Battleground Politics anywhere you get your podcasts:
Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple + Google Podcasts (coming soon) | Art19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Battleground PoliticsPhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaLauren Maykdecision 2024
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us