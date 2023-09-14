Philly Dem Chair Bob Brady discusses 2024, shifting city politics on debut episode of Battleground Politics

NBC10 is pleased to announce the debut of Battleground Politics, a new political podcast featuring reporter Lauren Mayk.

In the new show, Mayk will sit down with the biggest newsmakers in the Philadelphia area, exploring the dynamics and decisions happening in one of America's key political battlegrounds.

In Episode 1 of Battleground Politics with Lauren Mayk, she sits down with Philadelphia Democratic Party Chair and former U.S. Congressman Bob Brady to talk about the role Philly and Pennsylvania will play in the 2024 presidential race.

Brady and Mayk also discuss how the party plans to bring coalitions together across the city, support for former President Donald Trump in portions of the primarily Democratic city, and how the rise of third parties like the Working Families Party change the city's political dynamics.

Here's a full rundown of this episode:

1:30 - Biden and the Philly area

5:15 - Bringing Philly coalitions together

9:38 - Shapiro and Kendra Brooks

10:57 - 3rd party candidate concerns?

12:02 - Trump support in Philly

15:16 - Biden and energy sector unions

16:21 - Is Biden too old?

18:42 - When will Bob Brady retire?

21:15 - Importance of the Philly suburbs

You can subscribe to Battleground Politics on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever else you get your favorite podcasts. You can also watch or listen to every episode right here on NBC10.com, the NBC10 YouTube channel, and in rotation on our streaming channels.

