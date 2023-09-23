Cherelle Parker talks new commissioner, stop and frisk, Sixers arena and email controversy

In Episode 4 of Battleground Politics with Lauren Mayk, she talks with Philadelphia's Democratic candidate for mayor Cherelle Parker about a wide range of issues facing the city, including the search for a new police commissioner, the shooting of Eddie Irizarry, and a recent controversy involving her staffers and an email that was accidentally sent to a Philadelphia news publication.

Parker also shares her stances on stop and frisk, the controversial plan to build a Sixers arena in Center City and supervised injection sites.

Here's a full breakdown of the episode.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

1:40 - Potential police commissioner candidates?

5:10 - Eddie Irizarry shooting

6:46 - What’s Parker’s stance on stop and frisk?

8:59 - Should the Sixers arena plan go forward?

13:05 - Supervised injection sites

17:00 - Democrats, GOP and Working Families Party

19:35 - The influence of labor groups

21:44 - Should Philly families have access to lifelong scholarships?

24:44 - What change could Parker bring to Philly?

27:00 - Staff email controversy and reporter access

You can subscribe to Battleground Politics on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever else you get your favorite podcasts. You can also watch or listen to every episode right here on NBC10.com, the NBC10 YouTube channel, and in rotation on our streaming channels.

Subscribe to Battleground Politics anywhere you get your podcasts:

Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | Google Play (soon) | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube