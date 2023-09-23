Battleground Politics

Cherelle Parker talks new commissioner, stop and frisk, Sixers arena and email controversy

NBC10's Lauren Mayk is the host of the new Philly-area politics podcast Battleground Politics. In Episode 4, she talks with Philadelphia's Democratic candidate for mayor, Cherelle Parker

In Episode 4 of Battleground Politics with Lauren Mayk, she talks with Philadelphia's Democratic candidate for mayor Cherelle Parker about a wide range of issues facing the city, including the search for a new police commissioner, the shooting of Eddie Irizarry, and a recent controversy involving her staffers and an email that was accidentally sent to a Philadelphia news publication.

Parker also shares her stances on stop and frisk, the controversial plan to build a Sixers arena in Center City and supervised injection sites.

Here's a full breakdown of the episode.

1:40 - Potential police commissioner candidates?

5:10 - Eddie Irizarry shooting

6:46 - What’s Parker’s stance on stop and frisk?

8:59 - Should the Sixers arena plan go forward?

13:05 - Supervised injection sites

17:00 - Democrats, GOP and Working Families Party

19:35 - The influence of labor groups

21:44 - Should Philly families have access to lifelong scholarships?

24:44 - What change could Parker bring to Philly?

27:00 - Staff email controversy and reporter access

