Philadelphia mayoral candidates Cherelle Parker and David Oh are set to face off in their first, and so far, only scheduled debate before the city’s general election in November.

NBC10’s newsgathering partner KYW Newsradio (103.9 FM and 1060 AM) will host the debate live on Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET during “Philadelphia’s Morning News” program.

“Since the primary election was decided in May, we have been working diligently to ensure that we could provide this service to our audience,” KYW Newsradio News Director Kevin McCorry wrote in a press release. “The next mayor of Philadelphia will shape our city for years to come. We need urgent solutions to the city’s most pressing issues, including the gun violence crisis, the opioid crisis, the economy and public schooling. Presenting a format where candidates get to exchange ideas in real time is a fundamental building block of the democratic process, and we’re proud to break our normal format to offer this program.”

Listeners in the Philadelphia area can tune in to the event on KYW Newsradio (103.9 FM and 1060 AM) while anyone across the country can listen on the Audacy app and the KYW Newsradio website.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Parker, 51, won the Democratic primary in May. Prior to her run for mayor, she served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 2005 to 2015, representing the 200th district in Northwest Philadelphia. She then represented the ninth district on the Philadelphia City Council in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019. She served as majority leader from 2020 to 2022.

In Episode 4 of Battleground Politics with Lauren Mayk, she talks with Philadelphia's Democratic candidate for mayor Cherelle Parker about a wide range of issues facing the city. Included in their conversation are Parker's views on the search for a new police commissioner, the shooting of Eddie Irizarry, and a recent controversy involving her staffers and an email that was accidentally sent to a Philadelphia news publication.

Oh, 63, won the Republican nomination unopposed in May. He served as a Republican member of Philadelphia’s City Council from 2012 to 2023 and was the first Asian American elected to the city council.

After securing the Republican nomination for Philadelphia, David Oh sat down with NBC10's Lauren Mayk for an extended interview.