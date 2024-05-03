Battleground Politics

Pa. voters speak on Biden, Trump, abortion, economy, immigration, Israel-Hamas War and more

Pennsylvania voters shared their thoughts on President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and the most important issues in the 2024 election

During a weeklong stretch in mid-April, former President Donald Trump came to the Lehigh Valley two days before his criminal trial began while President Joe Biden made three stops in Pennsylvania, including in Philadelphia.

In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, Lauren Mayk spoke with Pennsylvania voters as the candidates came to town. They spoke about abortion, the economy, immigration, Trump’s criminal trial, the Israel-Hamas War and who they plan to vote for. Lauren also spoke with Villanova University political science professor David Barrett about the presidential race and visits in the swing state. 

Here's a full breakdown of the episode:

1:21 – Pennsylvania Trump voters on what motivates them

2:02 – Trump voters speak on abortion

4:12 – Trump voters speak on economy, immigration, inflation and corruption

5:25 – Trump voters speak on his criminal trial

6:29 – Philly voters speak on President Biden

8:37 – Getting focused on issues and policies this election year

9:37 -- Philly voter on what it means for President Biden to come to their neighborhood

12:30 -- Voter speaks on Trump and criminal charges

13:20 -- Protester speaks on Biden, Trump and Israel-Hamas War

16:24 -- David Barrett, Professor of political science at Villanova, joins Lauren

16:32 -- The impact of in-person visits in a campaign and the value in swing states

17:28 -- How the type of event matters in a campaign

19:00 – Does not having a running mate place Trump at a disadvantage?

19:54 -- The dynamics of campaigning post-pandemic

You can subscribe to Battleground Politics on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever else you get your favorite podcasts. You can also watch or listen to every episode right here on NBC10.com, the NBC10 YouTube channel, and in rotation on our streaming channels.

Subscribe to Battleground Politics anywhere you get your podcasts: Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | Google Play (soon) | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube

