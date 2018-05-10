President Donald Trump welcomed the three Americans freed from North Korean detention on May 10, 2018, taking time to thank North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He also spoke about the upcoming summit between the U.S. and North Korea. (Published 3 hours ago)

What to Know President Donald Trump says he will meet North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12

The historic meeting will be the first between a sitting American president and the leader of North Korea over denuclearization

The announcement comes hours after three Americans returned to the U.S. from North Korea, where they had been detained

President Donald Trump has revealed the time and place for his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying it will take place in Singapore on June 12.

"The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!" the president tweeted Thursday morning.

Trump is providing details for the first time about the history-making meeting between a sitting American president and the leader of North Korea over denuclearization.

He'd said he favored holding the meeting at the Demilitarized Zone, the heavily fortified border separating the Koreas. But the island nation of Singapore was favored by most of his advisers.

Nasal Spray Addiction Is Real and a Risk

Nasal sprays have been on the market for years and provide instant relief for millions of Americans who get nasal congestion from colds or allergies. But for some, that relief can turn into an addiction. (Published 9 minutes ago)

The announcement comes hours after three Americans returned to the U.S. from North Korea, where they had been detained.

Trump welcomed the men in the early morning hours Thursday and thanked Kim for releasing them. He said he does believe Kim wants to reach an agreement on denuclearization at their upcoming summit and that "the true honor is going to be if we have a victory in getting rid of nuclear weapons."

Copyright Associated Press / NBC 10 Philadelphia