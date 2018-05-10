What to Know
President Donald Trump says he will meet North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12
The historic meeting will be the first between a sitting American president and the leader of North Korea over denuclearization
The announcement comes hours after three Americans returned to the U.S. from North Korea, where they had been detained
President Donald Trump has revealed the time and place for his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying it will take place in Singapore on June 12.
"The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!" the president tweeted Thursday morning.
Trump is providing details for the first time about the history-making meeting between a sitting American president and the leader of North Korea over denuclearization.
He'd said he favored holding the meeting at the Demilitarized Zone, the heavily fortified border separating the Koreas. But the island nation of Singapore was favored by most of his advisers.
The announcement comes hours after three Americans returned to the U.S. from North Korea, where they had been detained.
Trump welcomed the men in the early morning hours Thursday and thanked Kim for releasing them. He said he does believe Kim wants to reach an agreement on denuclearization at their upcoming summit and that "the true honor is going to be if we have a victory in getting rid of nuclear weapons."