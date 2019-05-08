Philadelphia Mayoral Candidates on NBC10's @Issue About What Matters in 2019 - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Philadelphia Mayoral Candidates on NBC10's @Issue About What Matters in 2019

By NBC10 Staff

Published 36 minutes ago

    Philadelphia Mayoral Candidates on NBC10's @Issue About What Matters in 2019

    The two Democrats challenging incumbent Mayor Jim Kenney in the May 21 primary election sat down with NBC10's @Issue in recent weeks.

    State Sen. Anthony Hardy Williams and former Controller Alan Butkovitz talked with Rosemary Connors in separate interviews on the Sunday morning news show. Here are the interviews in full. (Kenney declined an offer to talk with @Issue about the 2019 election.)

    Butkovitz Takes Aim at Taxes in Philadelphia Mayor's RaceButkovitz Takes Aim at Taxes in Philadelphia Mayor's Race

    With only weeks to go to the May 21 election, the race for Philadelphia mayor is heating up. Alan Butkovitz, a Democratic former city controller, is running to unseat Mayor Jim Kenney, saying Kenney is not adequately using the city’s tax income to give back to residents.

    (Published Sunday, April 28, 2019)

    Williams Targets Soda Tax in Race to Unseat KenneyWilliams Targets Soda Tax in Race to Unseat Kenney

    State Sen. Anthony Williams is running to unseat Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, and one of his main targets is the controversial “soda tax.” Williams discusses how he plans to repeal the tax, despite the fact that it was approved by the City Council.

    (Published Sunday, May 5, 2019)

    For more on the 2019 Democratic mayoral primary:

    It's Official: Candidates for Mayor, Sheriff, City Council in Philadelphia

    Incumbents in nearly every elected position in Philadelphia are facing competition in the upcoming May municipal elections. Notably, Mayor Kenney faces an old foe, and two women are trying to unseat the incumbent sheriff and become the first-ever female sheriff in the city.

    Democrat names are in blue and Republicans in red.

     

      

