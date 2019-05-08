The two Democrats challenging incumbent Mayor Jim Kenney in the May 21 primary election sat down with NBC10's @Issue in recent weeks.

State Sen. Anthony Hardy Williams and former Controller Alan Butkovitz talked with Rosemary Connors in separate interviews on the Sunday morning news show. Here are the interviews in full. (Kenney declined an offer to talk with @Issue about the 2019 election.)

Butkovitz Takes Aim at Taxes in Philadelphia Mayor's Race

With only weeks to go to the May 21 election, the race for Philadelphia mayor is heating up. Alan Butkovitz, a Democratic former city controller, is running to unseat Mayor Jim Kenney, saying Kenney is not adequately using the city’s tax income to give back to residents. (Published Sunday, April 28, 2019)

Williams Targets Soda Tax in Race to Unseat Kenney

State Sen. Anthony Williams is running to unseat Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, and one of his main targets is the controversial “soda tax.” Williams discusses how he plans to repeal the tax, despite the fact that it was approved by the City Council. (Published Sunday, May 5, 2019)

