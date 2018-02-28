Oprah Winfrey arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "A Wrinkle In Time" held at El Capitan Theatre on Feb. 26, 2018.

Although time and time again media mogul Oprah Winfrey has shut down speculation of a possible 2020 presidential run, she revealed to People Magazine there is one factor that might convince her — and that’s a call from God.

“I went into prayer,” she said to People in their new cover story. “‘God, if you think I’m supposed to run, you gotta tell me, and it has to be so clear that not even I can miss it.’”

However, she said that she hasn’t gotten that message yet.

Winfrey accepted the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award at the 75th Annual Golden Globes in January where her acceptance speech sparked a strong backing from social media users urging for her to run.

After she roared that “a new day is on the horizon,” #Oprah2020 was trending on Twitter for days and the intrigue multiplied when Winfrey’s longtime partner Stedman Graham told The Los Angeles Times, “It’s up to the people. She would absolutely do it.”

On top of Graham’s comments, Winfrey said her best friend Gayle King has also urged her to take the possibly of running seriously.

The “A Wrinkle In Time” star said to People, “I had people—wealthy, billionaires—calling me up and saying, ‘I can get you a billion dollars. I can run your campaign.’”

She said the encouragement made her think she should at least look at the question, but God has not shown her a definitive sign — yet.