Andy Kim, right, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Congressional District 3 race, speaks during a debate with Republican candidate Tom MacArthur, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, in Newark, New Jersey.

Kim's win further expands Democrats' hold on the House, and means New Jersey now has elected 11 Democrats to its 12 congressional seats.

Kim, 36, is a Rhodes scholar who grew up in Marlton and served in the White House as a counter-terrorism adviser.

The U.S. House historian's database shows he's the first Asian-American elected from New Jersey, according to the Associated Press.

A congressman from New Jersey who sought a third term after aligning himself closely with the Trump administration's agenda was ousted by a Democratic challenger who worked in the Obama White House.

NBC News declared Democrat Andy Kim, a national security aide to former President Barack Obama, the apparent winner of New Jersey's 3rd congressional district.

U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur, who represents portions of Burlington and Ocean counties, also released a statement saying that he called and congratulated Kim on his victory.

"My staff and I will work with him to ensure a smooth transition in every way," MacArthur wrote. "It has been an honor to represent the people of Ocean and Burlington counties over the last four years, and I am proud to have done so with honesty and integrity."

MacArthur had initially refused to concede, despite facing long odds as provisional ballots were being counted this week. He trailed Kim by more than 3,000 votes after Election Day ballots were tallied.

He told political news site Talking Points Memo on Wednesday that he would "when I’m ready to."

MacArthur's loss further expands Democrats' hold on the House, and means New Jersey now has elected 11 Democrats to its 12 congressional seats. Only incumbent U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, who won a 20th term in the November election, remains a Republican representing the Garden State in Congress. Both U.S. senators from New Jersey are also Democrats.

Kim, 36, is a Rhodes scholar who grew up in Marlton and served in the White House as a counter-terrorism adviser. He vowed during the campaign to fight for people instead of corporations and preventing climate change.

MacArthur, 57, is a former insurance company professional supported the Trump tax cuts, supported repeal of the Affordable Care Act, and backed tougher immigration border security.