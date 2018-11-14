Trump Republican U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur in New Jersey Loses to Democratic Challenger - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
Decision 2018

Decision 2018

The latest news on local, state and national midterm elections

Trump Republican U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur in New Jersey Loses to Democratic Challenger

NBC News declared Democrat Andy Kim, a national security aide to former President Barack Obama, the apparent winner of New Jersey's 3rd congressional district.

By Brian X. McCrone

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Trump Republican U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur in New Jersey Loses to Democratic Challenger
    Julio Cortez/AP
    Andy Kim, right, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Congressional District 3 race, speaks during a debate with Republican candidate Tom MacArthur, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, in Newark, New Jersey.

    What to Know

    • Kim's win further expands Democrats' hold on the House, and means New Jersey now has elected 11 Democrats to its 12 congressional seats.

    • Kim, 36, is a Rhodes scholar who grew up in Marlton and served in the White House as a counter-terrorism adviser.

    • The U.S. House historian's database shows he's the first Asian-American elected from New Jersey, according to the Associated Press.

    A congressman from New Jersey who sought a third term after aligning himself closely with the Trump administration's agenda was ousted by a Democratic challenger who worked in the Obama White House.

    NBC News declared Democrat Andy Kim, a national security aide to former President Barack Obama, the apparent winner of New Jersey's 3rd congressional district.

    U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur, who represents portions of Burlington and Ocean counties, also released a statement saying that he called and congratulated Kim on his victory.

    "My staff and I will work with him to ensure a smooth transition in every way," MacArthur wrote. "It has been an honor to represent the people of Ocean and Burlington counties over the last four years, and I am proud to have done so with honesty and integrity."

    MacArthur had initially refused to concede, despite facing long odds as provisional ballots were being counted this week. He trailed Kim by more than 3,000 votes after Election Day ballots were tallied. 

    He told political news site Talking Points Memo on Wednesday that he would "when I’m ready to."

    MacArthur's loss further expands Democrats' hold on the House, and means New Jersey now has elected 11 Democrats to its 12 congressional seats. Only incumbent U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, who won a 20th term in the November election, remains a Republican representing the Garden State in Congress. Both U.S. senators from New Jersey are also Democrats.

    The U.S. House historian's database shows he's the first Asian-American elected from New Jersey, according to the Associated Press. 

    Early Voting Turnout: 2018 vs. 2014

    Just one day before Election Day, 2018 early voting numbers in 27 states have already surpassed early voting in the previous midterm elections, according to data collected by Michael McDonald of the United States Elections Project. Early ballots submitted for six states doubled compared to ballots submitted for 2014.

    Click on each state to see the number of early votes cast there so far. Some states may not have data for both years.

    Data: Michael McDonald, United States Elections Project
    Last updated Nov 5, 2:00 p.m. GMT

    Kim, 36, is a Rhodes scholar who grew up in Marlton and served in the White House as a counter-terrorism adviser. He vowed during the campaign to fight for people instead of corporations and preventing climate change.

    MacArthur, 57, is a former insurance company professional supported the Trump tax cuts, supported repeal of the Affordable Care Act, and backed tougher immigration border security. 

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices