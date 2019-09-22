NBC/WSJ Poll: A Record Share of Voters Dislike Trump Personally, but Democrats Face Challenges of Their Own - NBC 10 Philadelphia
${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )}
logo_philly_2x
Decision 2020

Decision 2020

The latest news on the race for president in 2020

NBC/WSJ Poll: A Record Share of Voters Dislike Trump Personally, but Democrats Face Challenges of Their Own

The poll found Trump’s approval rating at 45 percent among registered voters, virtually unchanged from last month and consistent with where former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton stood in public approval at this point in their presidencies

Published 25 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC/WSJ Poll: A Record Share of Voters Dislike Trump Personally, but Democrats Face Challenges of Their Own
    BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
    In this Oct. 25, 2018, file photo, people cast their ballots at a community center during early voting in Potomac, Maryland.

    As Democratic candidates compete for the opportunity to take on President Donald Trump, the incumbent they hope to oust is more personally disliked than any of his recent predecessors, and half of voters say they’re very uncomfortable with the idea of his re-election, NBC News reports.

    But the electorate at large also expresses doubts about some of the progressive policies being backed by candidates like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and the party’s more moderate frontrunner — Joe Biden — also faces questions about his fitness for the job.

    Those are the major findings in the latest release from the September NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, which also shows that 46 percent of Americans give Trump credit for what they call an improving economy, the highest share of his presidency.

    “The Democrats want a referendum on Trump. The GOP wants a comparative choice. And therein lies the rub,” said Democratic pollster Peter Hart, who conducted this survey with Republican pollster Bill McInturff and his firm Public Opinion Strategies.

    Key Quotes From Democratic Debate

    [NATL] Key Quotes From Democratic Debate

    See some of the key quotes from the Democratic debate in Houston, Texas.

    (Published Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )}
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices