Former Vice President Joe Biden will hold his first campaign as a 2020 presidential candidate in front of union workers in Pittsburgh. One of Biden’s themes of his campaign is rebuilding the middle class. Pennsylvania is a diverse swing state that went to President Donald Trump in 2016.

Former Vice President Joe Biden knows how to get the most out of a presidential campaign kickoff.

Three weeks after he officially announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination April 26, Biden will address the masses at a "Biden for President campaign kickoff rally" on May 18 in Center City.

The longtime former U.S. senator from Delaware, who has been leading in polls since he jumped into the crowded 2020 primary race, has traveled across the country in the last month.

"Biden met with voters in the key early states of Pennsylvania, Iowa, South Carolina, Nevada, and New Hampshire to listen firsthand to their concerns and ideas, and make his case to serve as the next president of the United States," according to a campaign press release Wednesday.

The rally is planned for 11 a.m. at Eakins Oval along the Ben Franklin Parkway. It will be open to the public.

Biden, 76, remains among the favorites for the Democratic nomination despite some criticism for a long history of publicly affectionate behavior with women. Nevada politician Lucy Flores said she was uncomfortable when Biden kissed her on the back of the head backstage at a 2014 campaign event. Her account was countered by scores of women — from prominent lawmakers to former staffers — who praised him as a warm, affectionate person and a supportive boss. But several other women have also come forward to recount their own awkward interactions with him.

Whether Biden can appeal to an increasingly progressive Democratic party remains a big question going into the 2020 election.

The former six-term U.S. Delaware senator could provide voters the choice of a more middle-of-the-road candidate than others from the left wing, like Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.