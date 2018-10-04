'Cancel Kavanaugh' Demonstrators March to Supreme Court

People opposed to the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh amid allegations of sexual assault and misconduct marched through the streets of Washington Thursday afternoon.

A crowd of demonstrators chanted and held signs. Some said "I believe Dr. Ford" and "I believe Anita." Other signs quoted Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's testimony. "Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter," one poster said, quoting what Ford said haunted her about what she said Kavanaugh and his friend did as teenagers.

Comedian Amy Schumer attended, and a number of other celebrities were expected to attend.

The demonstration publicized online with the hashtag #CancelKavanaugh was set to start at 12:30 p.m. at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse, where Kavanaugh is a federal appeals court judge.

Marchers then marched to the Supreme Court.

A 3 p.m. "survivors' speak-out" was planned on the east steps of the U.S. Capitol.

The organizers of the Women's March encouraged people to attend, vote and call their senators.

"If there was ever a moment when the voice of the people can come together in concert to change the fate of our nation, this is it," a Party Majority PAC website promoting the event says. "Arm in arm, organized and ready, every child, woman and man, must take to the streets to protest this nomination. The legitimacy of the nation's highest court is at stake as is the future of our country."

UPDATE (Oct. 4, 2018, 12:38 p.m.): This story has been updated to reflect John Legend's statement on Twitter that he would not attend. Organizers included him in a list of people expected to be there.