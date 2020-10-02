Youth Program Director in New Jersey Faces Child Porn, Luring Charges: Prosecutor

What to Know A 25-year-old youth program director in New Jersey is facing charges after being accused of possessing child pornography and luring children, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

A 25-year-old youth program director in New Jersey is facing charges after being accused of possessing child pornography and luring children, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Jack T. Anderson, of Fair Lawn, was arrested Thursday and is charged with production of child pornography, luring, endangering the welfare of a child, and providing obscenity to a minor, according to the prosecutor's office.

Attorney information for Anderson was not immediately known.

The arrest and charges are a result of a joint investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Fair Lawn Police Department.

According to the prosecutor's office, on Sept. 30, the Fair Lawn Police Department contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office regarding an allegation that children, under the age of 16, were allegedly communicating with Anderson on several social media platforms, which included conversations included sexually explicit dialogue.

An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims and Cyber Crimes Units allegedly revealed that during such conversations, Anderson apparently obtained nude images from a child and also sent nude images to the child, prosecutors say. Allegedly, Anderson attempted to meet with children on several occasions in and around Fair Lawn and met with one of the children on at least three occasions.

This investigation is ongoing. Authorities urge any parent or guardian who believes their child received inappropriate communications from Anderson to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tip Line at (201) 226-5532.