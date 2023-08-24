‘You know who did it': Woman found stabbed to death in New York City home after cryptic Facebook Live

A woman was found dead in her own home, face down in a pool of blood, after she posted a cryptic Facebook Live video in which she implied she might be in danger, according to senior law enforcement sources.

The woman, 58-year-old Latanya Parker, was found by the front door of her home on Fulton Avenue in Bed-Stuy around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, police said. A preliminary investigation found that her throat had been slashed along with multiple stab wounds to her chest and torso.

Parker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The last time anyone had any contact with Parker was on Sunday, when someone spoke to her over the phone, according to senior police sources. Her phone was found in the grass outside the building.

Detectives investigating the death found blood-stained boot prints in front of her apartment door.

Some time before her death, Parker posted two Facebook Live videos, according to two senior law enforcement sources. The first video showed her with a man that she believed looked like her ex-boyfriend, she said. In a second video, sources told NBC New York that Parker said "if something happens to me, now you know who did it."

No arrests have yet been made. An investigation is ongoing.