'You Can Do It!': Fans Cheer on Rat Trying to Jump Wrigley Field Wall

Fans at Wednesday night’s Cubs game were left rooting for an unexpected underdog… or under-rat? (Published 2 hours ago)

The home crowd at Chicago’s Wrigley Field were left rooting for an unexpected underdog — or under-rat — at Wednesday night’s game.

Dubbed "Wrigley rat," the rodent with serious determination won over Cubs fans’ hearts as it tried several times to leap from fencing above the ivy onto a wall in the outfield.

Video of the scene posted to social media showed the rat trying to make the leap at least three times as onlookers cheered it on.

"You can do it!" one person can be heard saying in the video.

Eventually, to the excitement of many fans, the rat narrowly made it over the ledge and onto the grass between stands.

Rat Holds On Amid Rushing Floodwaters in NYC Subway

Reddit user JacksonCheeseburger captured a soaked rat struggling in floodwaters at the 23rd Street subway station on the downtown 6 platform Tuesday afternoon. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018)

Go, Wrigley rat, go!

The Cubs clinched a playoff spot Wednesday night and their 10th-inning win preserved their slim lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the Central Division.

Watch: Rascally Rat Jumps and Pulls Fire Alarm at DC Condo