Worker Unaccounted for After Chemical Explosion, Fire at Massachusetts Industrial Park

Major damage to the building is preventing crews from beginning a search for the worker

By Matt Fortin

Emergency personnel respond to a chemical explosion at an industrial park in Massachusetts on May 4, 2023.
NBC Boston

A chemical explosion and fire at an industrial park in Newburyport, Massachusetts, has left a building with major structural damage, and one worker remains unaccounted for Thursday morning.

The explosion and fire happened at the PCI Synthesis facility on Opportunity Way in the industrial park, according to the Newburyport Fire Department. 911 operators got a report of an explosion at around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday.

When firefighters arrived, they found an industrial-sized vat from inside the building had moved about 30 feet due to the explosion, and was sitting in a parking lot, fire officials said.

since been released, but another remains unaccounted for.

Major structural damage to the building is preventing crews from going inside to begin a search.

Images from the scene show debris on the ground outside the building, and heavy foam that crews sprayed to put out the fire.

Officials have assured the public that there is not a danger to nearby residents, but have asked that people in the industrial park avoid Opportunity Way for now, which is closed for the time being.

A statement from PCI Synthesis said that the company was grateful for the support and quick work of first responders, adding that "all our attention is focused on the situation of our employees."

In February of 2020, there was a series of explosions at this site, which blew a hole through the roof and forced the building to be evacuated.

Additional information has not been made available.

NBC Boston

