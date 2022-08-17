weather

Watch: Large Waterspout Forms Off Florida Coast

A witness said the spout traveled to the east for about 20 minutes and dissipated without making landfall

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Stunning video shot by a passerby shows a large waterspout that formed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Destin, Florida, on Tuesday.

The video above was shot at Silver Shells Beach Spa and Resort in the panhandle of the state.

A witness said the spout traveled to the east for about 20 minutes and dissipated without making landfall.

Americans are already facing a shortage of 4 million housing units, but climate change is going to make it a whole lot worse. Real estate experts say climate threats will make it harder to afford to live in cities across the U.S. as wildfires, floods and storms turn up the pressure on an already unsustainable housing market.
Americans are already facing a shortage of 4 million housing units, but climate change is going to make it a whole lot worse. Real estate experts say climate threats will make it harder to afford to live in cities across the U.S. as wildfires, floods and storms turn up the pressure on an already unsustainable housing market.
Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A waterspout is a tornado that forms over an open body of water, though it is typically weaker than most tornadoes and is often short-lived. Waterspouts form most often during the late spring and summer months, and they are relatively common in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast.

This article tagged under:

weatherFloridaGulf of Mexicowaterspout
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us