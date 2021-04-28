Wayne LaPierre

Video Shows NRA Chief Struggling to Kill Elephant in Botched Hunt

FILE - In this April 26, 2019, file photo, the National Rifle Association's Wayne LaPierre speaks at the association's Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy/AP (File)

The National Rifle Association confirmed that a video going around shows its CEO, Wayne LaPierre, shooting an elephant during a botched hunt.

The video was taken during a 2013 hunting trip to Botswana but was shared Tuesday by The New Yorker and the nonprofit journalism outlet The Trace.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In the nearly 10-minute video, LaPierre fires at the elephant, causing it to drop to the ground. Because the elephant is still alive, LaPierre and the group move closer to it. A guide points to the spot where LaPierre needs to fire to kill the elephant, but LaPierre misses. He tries two more times from point-blank range but misses again.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Trump 1 hour ago

Feds Execute Search Warrant on Rudy Giuliani's NYC Apartment

Joe Biden 5 hours ago

Biden's 1st Address to Congress: What You Need to Know

Eventually, a guide fires a shot and kills the animal.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Wayne LaPierregunsNRABotswana
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us