Donald Trump

Trump's Passports Returned After Mar-a-Lago Search, DOJ Official Says

FBI agents searched the Florida property on Aug. 8

Stringer/AFP via Getty Images

Passports belonging to Donald Trump have been returned to the former president after last week's FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home, a Justice Department official told NBC News on Monday.

The FBI acknowledged it had had the passports the same day Trump said on his social media platform that FBI agents who conducted the search on Aug. 8 took them.

property receipt from the FBI search of Trump's estate in Palm Beach, Florida, showed that federal investigators recovered a trove of top secret and other heavily classified documents but did not mention any passports.

The search warrant, obtained by NBC News, for the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump says 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked top secret, were removed.
Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpDepartment of JusticeMar-a-Lago
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us