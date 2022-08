Donald Trump Says FBI Conducted Search of His Mar-A-Lago Estate

Former President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The circumstances were not immediately clear. Justice Department spokesperson Dena Iverson said the agency had no comment when asked whether Attorney General Merrick Garland had personally authorized the search, but a Secret Service official told NBC News they were notified of the FBI's intent to search the property earlier Monday.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Trump said in his statement.

The action comes as Trump has been laying the groundwork to make another bid for president.

The search, two people familiar with the investigation told The New York Times, appeared to be focused on material Trump brought with him to Mar-a-Lago, his private club and residence, after leaving the White House. NBC News has not independently confirmed those details.

The Justice Department had previously been investigating the discovery of boxes of records containing classified information that were taken to Mar-a-Lago after Trump's presidency had concluded. That matter was referred to the Justice Department by the National Archives and Records Administration, which said it had found classified material in 15 boxes at the residence.

Federal law bars the removal of classified documents to unauthorized locations, though it is possible that Trump could try to argue that, as president, he was the ultimate declassification authority.

A Secret Service official told NBC News the FBI notified the agency early Monday about the bureau's intention to execute a search warrant at the former president's home.

The notifications was described as a few hours before the execution of the warrant. No time was provided or length of the stay on the property.

The Secret Service maintains its role of protection for the former president and is not part of any investigation. The agents simply allowed safe access to the property.

The Trumps are not in Florida over the summer and typically leave Mar-a-Lago after Mother's Day when the club closes for the season and return in the fall. Trump is currently at his Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

A separate investigation related to efforts by Trump allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has also been intensifying in Washington.