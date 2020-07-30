Tropical Storm Isaias Nears Puerto Rico, May Hit Florida This Weekend

South Florida remains on watch for a potential landfall this weekend from Tropical Storm Isaias, which developed late Wednesday night while setting its sights on Hispanola.

A 5 a.m. advisory Thursday morning has the storm with winds increasing to 60 miles per hour while sitting about 100 miles southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico, and moving northwest at 21 miles per hour.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, the southern and northern coastlines of the Dominican Republic, the north coast of Haiti, Turks and Caicos Islands, and both southeastern and central Bahamas.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the northwestern coast of the Bahamas. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 345 miles, mainly to the northeast of the center.

Rainfall is expected to drop anywhere between three and eight inches of water across countries in the Caribbean as well as Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm is expected to cross the Dominican Republican and Haiti, which share Hispaniola, on Thursday while following a path that could take it to the U.S. mainland by the weekend.

"I don't want people to lower their guards, because this system is quite dangerous," said Ernesto Morales with the U.S. National Weather Service in San Juan. "This is not (Hurricane) Maria, but it will bring a lot of rain."

President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration request from Puerto Rico's governor, who also activated the National Guard.

The hurricane center said the storm was expected to swirl over Hispaniola and then pass between the eastern coast of Cuba and the southeastern Bahamas on Friday.

It then could cross through the central Bahamas on Saturday and possibly move on to southern Florida and the Carolinas, but the center said it was too early to predict the path that far, saying there is "large uncertainty after it leaves the Caribbean."

Officials in Puerto Rico expressed concern about the potential for landslides and flooding and noted the U.S. territory is struggling with a spike in coronavirus cases while also still recovering from 2017's devastating Hurricane Maria and a string of earthquakes earlier this year that damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes in the island's south.

Multiple power outages were reported across Puerto Rico on Wednesday night, with at least 96,000 customers without electricity. Puerto Rico's power grid was destroyed by Maria and the rebuilt system is fragile and susceptible to failures.

Officials said more than 300 shelters across the island were prepared to receive people if needed and that more than 130,000 face masks were available.