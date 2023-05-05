Today

‘TODAY' Reveals Full Lineup for Summer Concert Series 2023

Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper and Kelly Clarkson are among the artists scheduled to perform this summer

The Jonas Brothers are taking over Rockefeller Plaza on May 12 to help kickoff the "Citi Concert Series on TODAY."

The summer concert series is back and brings plenty of big-name musical acts to the plaza over the next few months. This summer’s roster includes performances by Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper and Kelly Clarkson, among many others.

The complete list of the concerts scheduled-to-date is below. All performances are on Fridays unless otherwise announced.

The summer concerts are free to attend, but people are encouraged to register for Fan Passes starting May 5 to get priority access ahead of general admission. Check out TODAY.com/Concerts for all the details.

MAY

May 12: Jonas Brothers

JUNE

June 2: Big Time Rush
June 9: Niall Horan
June 15: Chance the Rapper
June 23: Kim Petras
June 30: Karol G

JULY

July 5: TWICE
July 21: Dan + Shay
July 28: Renée Rapp

AUGUST

August 11: Kelsea Ballerini

SEPTEMBER

September 1: Darius Rucker

DATES TBD

Kelly Clarkson
Jon Batiste

See the full lineup here: TODAY.com/Concerts.

