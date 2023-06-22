Titanic

Titan passenger Suleman Dawood's aunt claims he was ‘terrified' before trip

Suleman Dawood made the trip with his dad, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood

NBC Universal, Inc.

In the days before the Titan vessel went into the ocean off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, the 19-year-old university student accompanying his father on the expedition expressed hesitation about going on the voyage, according to his aunt.

Azmeh Dawood — the older sister of Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood — told NBC News on Thursday that her nephew, Suleman, informed a relative that he "wasn't very up for it" and felt "terrified" about the mission to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.

But the 19-year-old ended up going aboard OceanGate's 22-foot submersible because the trip fell over Father's Day weekend and he was eager to please his dad, who was passionate about the lore of the Titanic, according to Azmeh.

For more on this story, go to NBC News

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Titanic
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us