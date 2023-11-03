Thomas Kenneth Mattingly, astronaut who guided Apollo 13 to safety, dies at 87

Astronaut Thomas Kenneth "TK" Mattingly, best known for helping to guide the Apollo 13 mission home from near-catastrophe in 1970, has died, officials said Thursday.

He was 87.

“We lost one of our country’s heroes on Oct. 31. NASA astronaut TK Mattingly was key to the success of our Apollo Program, and his shining personality will ensure he is remembered throughout history,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement.

Mattingly began his career as a Navy pilot and then joined the NASA astronaut class of 1966. He served as command module pilot aboard Apollo 16 when astronauts explored the moon’s Descartes Highlands in 1972.

